Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mercury Systems Inc:

* MERCURY SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE THEMIS COMPUTER

* MERCURY SYSTEMS INC - MERCURY WILL ACQUIRE THEMIS FOR AN ALL CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $180 MILLION

* MERCURY SYSTEMS INC - ACQUISITION AND ASSOCIATED TRANSACTION EXPENSES EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED THROUGH EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* MERCURY SYSTEMS INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EPS