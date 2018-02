BRIEF-Meredith Corp Announces Completion Of Time Inc Acquisition

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF TIME INC. ACQUISITION AND REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.49

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.89 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 RESULTS INCLUDED A BENEFIT OF $2.92 PER SHARE RELATED TO CHANGES TO U.S. CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATE

* Q2 RESULTS INCLUDED TRANSACTION EXPENSES OF $0.23 PER SHARE RELATED TO MEREDITH‘S ACQUISITION OF TIME INC

* Q2 2018 RESULTS INCLUDED CHARGE OF $0.34PER SHARE RELATED TO IMPAIRMENT OF TRADEMARK & REALIGNMENT IN MEREDITH‘S NATIONAL MEDIA GROUP

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $417.8 MILLION VERSUS $442.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: