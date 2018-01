Jan 11 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp:

* MEREDITH CORPORATION EXTENDS TENDER OFFER TO ACQUIRE TIME INC.

* MEREDITH - OFFER WILL NOW EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M. ET ON JANUARY 25, 2018, PER TERMS OF MERGER AGREEMENT, UNLESS FURTHER EXTENDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: