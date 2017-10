BRIEF-Meredith reports Q1 adj. EPS $0.69, sees FY shr $3.20 to $3.50

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp

* Meredith reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $3.24 to $3.54

* Sees Q2 2018 earnings per share $0.87 to $0.92

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.50 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍total revenues were $393 million, compared to $400 million in prior-year period​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.37, revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S