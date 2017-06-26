FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp, Meetinghouse Bancorp announce merger agreement
2017年6月26日

BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp, Meetinghouse Bancorp announce merger agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Meridian Bancorp Inc:

* Meridian Bancorp Inc and Meetinghouse Bancorp Inc announce merger agreement

* Meridian Bancorp Inc - Meetinghouse shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each of their outstanding shares of meetinghouse common stock

* Meridian Bancorp Inc - deal for total transaction value of approximately $17.8 million

* Meridian Bancorp Inc - anticipates that acquisition will be approximately 2% to 3% accretive to Meridian's earnings per share

* Meridian Bancorp Inc - expects slight dilution to tangible book value from transaction

* Meridian Bancorp Inc - Meridian estimates that transaction will generate an internal rate of return of approximately 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

