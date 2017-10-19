FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Meridian bioscience comments on preliminary fiscal 2017 operating results
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 中午11点56分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Meridian bioscience comments on preliminary fiscal 2017 operating results

2 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc

* Meridian Bioscience Inc comments on preliminary fiscal 2017 operating results and provides fiscal 2018 revenue and earnings guidance

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.59 to $0.62

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.50 to $0.51

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 3 to 6 percent

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $207 million to $212 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $200.5 million

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65 to $0.68

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $202.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $198.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meridian Bioscience Inc - expect ‍C.difficile Toxins A/B & GDH test to launch in late fiscal 2018​

* Meridian - ‍expect to complete development on H.pylori/Clarithromycin resistance assay during fiscal 2018, enter clinical trials in early 2019​

* Meridian Bioscience Inc - ‍expect to launch illumigene CMV late in fiscal 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below