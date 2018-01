BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience Reports Q1 GAAP EPS Of $0.15

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc:

* MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING RESULTS, DECLARES REGULAR FIRST QUARTER CASH DIVIDEND, AND REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q1 REVENUE $52.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $49 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.15 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65 TO $0.68

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59 TO $0.62

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $207 MILLION TO $212 MILLION

* ‍CONTINUING TO WORK WITH FDA REGARDING USE OF VENOUS BLOOD WITH MAGELLAN‘S LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS​

* ‍MAGELLAN LEAD TESTING BUSINESS UNIT REVENUES DECLINED BY 20% IN QUARTER YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* ‍ANTICIPATE A REBOUND IN MAGELLAN BUSINESS IN Q2 AND A RETURN TO GROWTH FOR QUARTER​

* ‍ILLUMIGENE CMV, FIRST MOLECULAR TEST FOR CYTOMEGALOVIRUS, IS TARGETED TO LAUNCH LATE IN CALENDAR YEAR 2018​

* ‍BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.66, REVENUE VIEW $207.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S