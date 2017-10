Oct 23 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc:

* Meridian Bioscience Inc - ‍announced that FDA has issued a warning letter related to matters at its Magellan Diagnostics subsidiary​

* Meridian Bioscience - ‍since issuance of FDA warning letter, ‍Magellan​ initiated comprehensive quality system remediation activities​