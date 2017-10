Oct 10 (Reuters) - Meridian Mining SE

* Meridian Mining SE - ‍Meridian achieved production of 18,488 tonnes in Q3, compared to 13,445 tonnes in Q3 2016​

* Meridian Mining SE - ‍sales in Q3 were 8,056 tonnes of manganese oxide mineral product compared with 6,622 tonnes in Q3 2016​

* Meridian Mining SE - ‍Meridian has confirmed orders for 2017 totalling 53,129 tonnes, which will account for all planned production in 2017​