Aug 7 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp

* Meritage Homes says ‍issued notice of redemption to holders of its outstanding 1.875 percent convertible senior notes due 2032 on Aug 4 - SEC filing

* Meritage Homes - to redeem convertible notes for cash, at price of 100 percent of principal amount of convertible notes, plus accrued, unpaid interest on Sept 20,2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vy2MEz) Further company coverage: