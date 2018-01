Jan 26 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp:

* ON JAN 25, SOLE CLASS B COMMITMENT LENDER ASSIGNED ALL ITS RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO SUNTRUST BANK

* SUBSEQUENT TO ASSIGNMENT, SUNTRUST CONVERTED ENTIRE $60 MILLION CLASS B COMMITMENT TO A CLASS A COMMITMENT - SEC FILING

* DUE TO ASSIGNMENT OF RIGHTS & OBLIGATIONS, CONVERSION, ENTIRE $625 MILLION COMMITMENT MATURES IN JULY 2021 - SEC FILING​ Source text: [bit.ly/2rCKlO4] Further company coverage: