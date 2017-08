June 30 (Reuters) - Meritor Inc

* Meritor Inc announces conversion option for 7.875% convertible senior notes due 2026

* Meritor Inc - notifying holders of 7.875% convertible senior notes due 2026 entitled to convert all or a portion of their notes at time beginning July 1, 2017

* Meritor Inc - converting at a rate of 83.3333 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount at maturity of notes