BRIEF-Meritor reports Q4 earnings per share $2.63 from continuing operations

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Meritor Inc

* Meritor reports fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $2.63 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales rose 27 percent to $922 million

* Meritor Inc - ‍believe new business wins secured during fiscal 2017 will contribute about $160 million in revenue during fiscal 2019​

* Meritor Inc - ‍sees 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in range of $2.20 to $2.40​

* Meritor Inc - sees ‍fy 2018 revenue to be in range of $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $839.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S