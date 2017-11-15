FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Meritor reports Q4 earnings per share $2.63 from continuing operations
频道
专题
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
路透精英汇
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
深度分析
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
中国财经
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日 / 中午11点52分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Meritor reports Q4 earnings per share $2.63 from continuing operations

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Meritor Inc

* Meritor reports fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $2.63 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales rose 27 percent to $922 million

* Meritor Inc - ‍believe new business wins secured during fiscal 2017 will contribute about $160 million in revenue during fiscal 2019​

* Meritor Inc - ‍sees 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in range of $2.20 to $2.40​

* Meritor Inc - sees ‍fy 2018 revenue to be in range of $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $839.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below