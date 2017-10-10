FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merrimack announces settlement of convertible note litigation
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月10日 / 晚上8点31分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Merrimack announces settlement of convertible note litigation

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Merrimack announces settlement of convertible note litigation

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍agreement resolves outstanding litigation associated with Merrimack’s asset sale to Ipsen​

* Merrimack - ‍agrees to commence tender offer to purchase outstanding convertible notes with potential to eliminate all remaining debt​

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - Merrimack does not intend to declare an additional special dividend with any funds from escrow​

* Merrimack-Under terms of settlement,co to pay noteholder plaintiffs $0.90 per $1.00 of convertible notes,plus accrued interest,an amount for legal fees​

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals -tender offer to acquire all remaining convertible notes at rate $0.90 per $1.00 of convertible notes, plus accrued interest​

* Merrimack -‍settlement payout,amount co expects to pay for remaining notes,expenses related to Delaware action to be about $60 million released from escrow​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

