Feb 26 (Reuters) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MERRIMACK - ‍ DOSED FIRST PATIENT IN RANDOMIZED PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY OF MM-121 IN PATIENTS WITH POST-MENOPAUSAL METASTATIC BREAST CANCER​

* MERRIMACK PHARMA SAYS SHERLOC PHASE 2 STUDY ASSESSING MM-121 WITH DOCETAXEL VERSUS DOCETAXEL ALONE IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER TOP-LINE DATA IN H2 2018