Feb 14 (Reuters) - Merus Nv:

* MERUS ANNOUNCES $55.8 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* MERUS NV - ‍MERUS ANTICIPATES AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $55.8 MILLION BASED ON OFFERING PRICE OF $18 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: