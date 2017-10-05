BRIEF-Mesa Labs acquires sterilization process control business

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mesa Laboratories Inc
* Mesa Labs acquires sterilization process control business
* Acquisition is expected to increase division revenues by approximately six percent
* Announced acquisition of all of outstanding shares of Simicon Gmbh
* Deal to be accretive to diluted net income per share in first twelve months following acquisition
* Will continue to operate from Simicon’s Munich facility using existing Simicon management, personnel and processes
* Simicon manufactures both cleaning and biological indicators, which will be integrated into Mesa’s biological indicators division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: