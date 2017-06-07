BRIEF-Mesa Labs reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $1.24

June 7 (Reuters) - Mesa Laboratories Inc
* Mesa Labs reports record net income and adjusted net income
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.24 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.94
* Q4 revenue fell 2 percent to $24.3 million
* Mesa Laboratories Inc - "believe we will see continued growth of revenues" in fiscal 2018
* Mesa Laboratories - "expect to see continued volatility in our post-tax earnings metrics on a quarter over quarter and year over year basis"
* Mesa Laboratories Inc - "we are implementing expense reduction initiatives designed to improve operating income, which was flat this year"
* Mesa Laboratories- "earnings will be tempered by continuing expenses for BI business relocation, but these will gradually wind down through end of fiscal 2018"