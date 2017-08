Aug 2 (Reuters) - Meta Financial Group Inc

* Meta Financial Group Inc - entered into an extension to its current agreement with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

* Meta Financial Group - extension to agreement with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service to offer on annual basis up to $750 million of interest-free refund advance loans

* Meta Financial Group Inc - under extended agreement, co will continue to provide services through 2020 tax season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: