Dec 22 (Reuters) - METALL ZUG AG:

* NEW BUSINESS UNIT - ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY HOLDING IN HAAG-STREIT HOLDING AG

* HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 70% OF HAAG-STREIT HOLDING AG, BASED IN KÖNIZ, SWITZERLAND

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CONSUMMATED DURING Q1 OF 2018

* PARTIES INVOLVED HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE

* METALL ZUG IS IN A POSITION TO FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE ITSELF FROM AVAILABLE LIQUID FUNDS