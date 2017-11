BRIEF-Metall Zug cuts FY operating result outlook

Nov 3 (Reuters) - METALL ZUG AG:

* SALES IN HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES BUSINESS UNIT IN2017 ARE LIKELY TO SLIGHTLY FALL SHORT OF PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL​

* ‍IN INFECTION CONTROL BUSINESS UNIT, SOME PROJECTS IN LIFE SCIENCE SEGMENT WILL BE DELAYED INTO 2018​

* ‍UNSATISFACTORY STATUS OF RESTRUCTURING OF LIFE SCIENCE SEGMENT IS IMPACTING ON RESULT​

* ‍OPERATING RESULT FOR 2017 IS THEREFORE LIKELY TO AMOUNT TO AROUND CHF 75 MILLION (2016: CHF 94 MILLION)​

* ‍PROJECTED A SLIGHTLY LOWER OPERATING RESULT FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (CHF 94 MILLION)​