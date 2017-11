Nov 13 (Reuters) - METALL ZUG AG:

* ‍ACQUIRES MAJORITY IN ADAPTRONIC PRÜFTECHNIK GMBH​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CONCLUDED AT BEGINNING OF 2018​

* ‍SCHLEUNIGER HOLDING AG TO ACQUIRE 60% OF ADAPTRONIC PRÜFTECHNIK GMBH​