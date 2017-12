Nov 29 (Reuters) - Metanor Resources Inc:

* METANOR REPORTS ITS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* METANOR RESOURCES INC - ‍GOLD PRODUCTION FROM BACHELOR PROPERTY FOR QUARTER WAS 7,293 OUNCES VERSUS 8,399 OUNCES ​

* METANOR RESOURCES- BACHELOR PROPERTY ‍GROSS REVENUES OF $11.3 MILLION FROM GOLD SALES FOR QUARTER AT AVERAGE REALISED PRICE OF $1,610 PER OUNCE SOLD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: