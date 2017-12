Dec 7 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp:

* METHANEX REACHES AGREEMENT FOR ADDITIONAL NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO ITS CHILE OPERATIONS

* METHANEX CORP - ‍IT HAS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH EMPRESA NACIONAL DEL PETRÓLEO FOR ADDITIONAL GAS SUPPLY TO ITS CHILE OPERATIONS THROUGH DEC. 31, 2019​

* METHANEX CORP - ‍“WE ARE NOW FULLY COMMITTED TO RESTART OF CHILE IV FACILITY WHICH IS TARGETED FOR Q3 OF 2018”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: