BRIEF-Methode Electronics acquires Pacific Insight

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Methode Electronics Inc:

* Methode acquires Pacific Insight

* Methode Electronics Inc says ‍Methode expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings in its current fiscal year ending April 28, 2018​

* Methode Electronics Inc - deal for $114 million​

* Methode Electronics Inc - ‍funded total consideration of approximately $114 million with available cash and its existing credit facility​

* Methode Electronics Inc - expects pre-tax costs related to acquisition in range of $4.8 million to $5.2 million, of which $1.5 million was recognized in Q1