March 1 (Reuters) - Methode Electronics Inc:

* METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD-QUARTER SALES AND EARNINGS

* Q3 REVENUE $228 MILLION

* IN Q3, INCOME TAX EXPENSE INCREASED TO $63.4 MILLION PRIMARILY DUE TO ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX REFORM

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE RANGE OF $1.23 TO $1.33

* ‍U.S. TAX REFORM CHARGE WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.52​

* SEES 2018 PRE-TAX INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO RANGE OF $125 TO $130 MILLION