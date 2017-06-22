FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Methode Electronics Q4 earnings per share $0.62
2017年6月22日 / 上午10点38分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Methode Electronics Q4 earnings per share $0.62

路透新闻部

June 22 (Reuters) - Methode Electronics Inc:

* Methode Electronics Inc reports fiscal 2017 sales and earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.62

* Q4 sales $219.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $214.4 million

* Sees FY 2018 sales $807 million to $827 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.43 to $2.63

* Enters into stock purchase agreement for acquisition of Procoplast S.A

* Exits connectivity and active energy solutions reporting units

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.62, revenue view $820.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

