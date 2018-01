Jan 16 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc:

* METLIFE ANNOUNCES PLANNED MERGER OF TWO SUBSIDIARIES

* METLIFE INC - ‍INTENDS TO MERGE SUBSIDIARY, GENERAL AMERICAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, INTO ANOTHER SUBSIDIARY, METROPOLITAN TOWER LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY​

* METLIFE - METROPOLITAN TOWER LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY WILL CONTINUE AS SURVIVING ENTITY AFTER MERGER; MERGED ENTITY WILL BE DOMICILED IN NEBRASKA