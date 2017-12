BRIEF-Metlife Says In 2018 Baseline Capital Management Plan Would See Return Close To $5 Bln To Common Shareholders

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* METLIFE INC - EXPECT TO HAVE CASH COMMITMENTS OF BETWEEN $2.0 BILLION & $3.0 BILLION OVER 2017 AND 2018 RELATING TO LIABILITY MANAGEMENT TRANSACTIONS

* METLIFE INC SAYS IN 2018, BASELINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PLAN WOULD SEE RETURN CLOSE TO $5.0 BILLION TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS - SEC FILING

* METLIFE INC SAYS PLAN TO MAINTAIN A LIQUIDITY BUFFER OF $3.0 TO $4.0 BILLION OF LIQUID ASSETS AT HOLDING COMPANIES- SEC FILING

* METLIFE - IN 2018 PLAN WOULD SEE RETURN CLOSE TO $5.0 BILLION THROUGH STOCK DIVIDENDS, SHARE REPURCHASES, & ANTICIPATED BRIGHTHOUSE STOCK EXCHANGE OFFER

* METLIFE - SHARES OF METLIFE STOCK THAT METLIFE RECEIVES IN BRIGHTHOUSE STOCK EXCHANGE OFFER WOULD BE IN ADDITION TO OTHER SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATIONS Source: (bit.ly/2zg8dZQ) Further company coverage: