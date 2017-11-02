BRIEF-Metlife says searching for internal and external candidates to replace townsend

Metlife Inc

* And u.s. Are set to file court motions on nov 17 related to findings in anticipated u.s. Treasury report about “systemically risky” designation process- metlife ceo

* Expects to raise auto rates “in line with the industry” in the near future - conference call

* Will not rule out making “strategic acquisitions” because of share repurchase programs - conf call

* Says cio steven goulart is interim head of asia region after departure of chris townsend to aig

* Says searching for internal and external candidates to replace townsend