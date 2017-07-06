FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Metlife says U.S. SEC has declared Brighthouse Financial's registration statement on form 10 effective
2017年7月6日 / 晚上8点24分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Metlife says U.S. SEC has declared Brighthouse Financial's registration statement on form 10 effective

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* Metlife Inc - u.s. Securities and exchange commission (sec) has declared Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s registration statement on form 10 effective

* Metlife Inc - expects that on Aug 7, regular-way trading will commence on Nasdaq for Brighthouse Financial Inc common stock under symbol "bhf"​

* Metlife - Nasdaq advised that Brighthouse Financial, common stock will begin trading on a "when-issued" basis under symbol "BHFWV" on Monday, July 17

* Metlife - expects starting July 17, co's common stock to trade without right to receive Brighthouse Financial common stock dividend under "met wi." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

