Jan 30 (Reuters) - Metro Inc:

* METRO REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.67

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$5.67

* Q1 SALES ROSE 4.7 PERCENT TO C$3.112 BILLION

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 3.4 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.59 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* METRO - DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHARE PAYABLE ON MARCH 13, 2018, INCREASE OF 10.8% OVER DIVIDEND DECLARED FOR SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: