BRIEF-Metropolitan Bank Holding says Bank Does Not Accept Cryptocurrency-Related Wire Transfers From Non-U.S. Entities

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp:

* METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP - BANK DOES NOT ACCEPT CRYPTOCURRENCY-RELATED WIRE TRANSFERS FROM NON-U.S. ENTITIES

* METROPOLITAN BANK - LAST WEEK, IT SENT OUT A REMINDER TO CUSTOMERS OF POLICY AGAINST ACCEPTING CRYPTOCURRENCY-RELATED WIRE TRANSFERS FROM NON-U.S. ENTITIES

* METROPOLITAN BANK - LAST WEEK'S REMINDER TO CUSTOMERS IS NOT A NEW POLICY FOR BANK AND "WAS NOT DUE TO ANY "INCIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL FRAUD.""