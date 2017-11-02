FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mettler-Toledo reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $4.36
2017年11月2日 / 晚上9点21分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Mettler-Toledo reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $4.36

2 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mettler-toledo International Inc:

* Mettler-Toledo International reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $3.99

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $4.36

* Q3 sales $698.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $685.6 million

* Anticipates that local currency sales growth in Q4 will be about 5.5 percent, and adjusted EPS is forecasted to be about $5.90​

* For FY 2017 local currency sales growth is expected to be about 8 percent; adjusted EPS of about $17.50​

* Says ‍anticipates local currency sales growth in 2018 will be about 6 percent; adjusted EPS in range of $19.65 to $19.85​

* Anticipates local currency sales growth in 2018 will be approximately 6 percent​

* Sees ‍2018 adjusted EPS in range of $19.65 to $19.85​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $19.72, revenue view $2.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $17.39, revenue view $2.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

