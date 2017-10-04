FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mexichem provides update on Hurricane Harvey business impact
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月4日 / 凌晨12点16分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Mexichem provides update on Hurricane Harvey business impact

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mexichem SAB De CV

* Mexichem provides update on Hurricane Harvey business impact

* Mexichem SAB De CV - Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Mexichem’s Vinyl and Fluor business groups has not affected its EBITDA guidance for full year 2017

* Mexichem SAB De CV - Mexichem’s main supplier of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) stated that they resumed plant operations on September 15, 2017

* Mexichem SAB De CV - co is able to reaffirm its EBITDA guidance range for 2017 of 15%-25% growth compared to EBITDA of US$884 million reported for FY16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

