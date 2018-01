BRIEF-MGIC Investment Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.07

Jan 18 (Reuters) - MGIC Investment Corp:

* MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 REVENUE $271.5 MILLION VERSUS $266.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - QTRLY NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN OF $12.8 BILLION WAS UNCHANGED FROM Q4 OF 2016

* - QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $237.4 MILLION COMPARED TO $235.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* - TAX REFORM RESULTED IN A REDUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY $133 MILLION IN NET INCOME FOR Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017

* - IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WAS REDUCTION OF $0.36 PER SHARE IN Q4 AND REDUCTION OF $0.34 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2017

* - NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $259.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO $243.5 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: