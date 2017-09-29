FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MGM China files announcement with the HKSE disclosing updated expectations regarding opening date of MGM Cotai‍​
2017年9月29日 / 上午10点41分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-MGM China files announcement with the HKSE disclosing updated expectations regarding opening date of MGM Cotai‍​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mgm Resorts International

* MGM Resorts - on Sept 29, MGM China, unit of co, filed announcement with the HKSE disclosing updated expectations regarding opening date of MGM Cotai‍​

* MGM Resorts International - currently expects project to open on Jan 29, 2018 and total estimated project budget to be $3.4 billion

* MGM Resorts says MGM China currently anticipates any damage caused by Typhoon Hato will be substantially covered by insurance - SEC filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yNeBFI) Further company coverage:

