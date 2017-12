Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mgm Growth Properties Llc:

* MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC - MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES OPERATING PARTNERSHIP LP DECLARED DISTRIBUTION OF $0.42/UNIT FOR Q4

* MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC - CO'S BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE FOR Q4