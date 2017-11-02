BRIEF-MGP Ingredients Q3 earnings per share $0.82

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mgp Ingredients Inc

* Mgp ingredients reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.82

* Q3 sales $86.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $83.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mgp ingredients inc - ‍reconfirming previous guidance, operating income is expected to grow between 10% and 15% annually from 2016 through 2018​

* Mgp ingredients inc - ‍2017 gross margins are expected to continue to grow versus 2016​

* Mgp ingredients inc - ‍moderate growth is expected in net sales in 2017​