BRIEF-MGP Ingredients reports Q2 earnings per share $0.37

Aug 3 (Reuters) - MGP Ingredients Inc:
* MGP Ingredients reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $85.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $84.4 million
* MGP Ingredients Inc says reconfirming previous guidance, operating income is expected to grow between 10pct and 15pct annually from 2016 through 2018
* MGP Ingredients Inc says 2017 gross margins are expected to continue to grow versus 2016
* MGP Ingredients Inc says moderate growth is expected in net sales in 2017