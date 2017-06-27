FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-MGP Ingredients to sell stake in ICP joint venture
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月27日 / 中午12点19分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-MGP Ingredients to sell stake in ICP joint venture

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - MGP Ingredients Inc:

* MGP reaches agreement to sell stake in ICP joint venture

* MGP Ingredients Inc - total proceeds of $76 million

* Says ‍purchase price is subject to customary pre- and post-closing adjustments​

* MGP Ingredients inc - expects that its board of directors will declare a special dividend of approximately $0.85 per share of common stock outstanding

* MGP Ingredients Inc - no change at this time to company's previously-issued guidance regarding revenue or operating income expectations

* MGP Ingredients - total will be paid in a combination of $30 million in cash and through issuance of secured promissory notes

* Says ‍transaction will reduce MGP's net income by eliminating equity method investment earnings after date of closing​

* MGP Ingredients - dividend will primarily be funded from initial cash proceeds from sale and cash from dividend distribution from ICP of $6.6 million approved on June 26, 2017

* MGP Ingredients - transactions contemplated by merger agreement would result in a gain on sale of equity method investment, net of tax, of about $8.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below