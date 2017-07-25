FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
BRIEF-Michael Kors believes Jimmy Choo brand can more than double its sales to $1 bln annually
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 下午2点11分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Michael Kors believes Jimmy Choo brand can more than double its sales to $1 bln annually

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd

* Michael Kors- believes Jimmy Choo brand can more than double its sales to $1 billion annually - conf call

* Michael Kors Co-CFO- footwear will go from 11% of Michael Kors' portfolio to 17% upon completion of acquisition of Jimmy Choo- conf call

* Michael Kors Co-CFO- expect Jimmy Choo acquisition to be dilutive in a low single digit percent range in both fiscal 2018 and 2019 on a GAAP basis- conf call

* Michael Kors - will continue Jimmy Choo management's plan of opening about 10 stores per year in selected markets -conf call

* Michael Kors -will look at more acquisitions in the pure luxury space in international markets -conf call

* Michael Kors -see opportunity in opening Jimmy Choo retail stores in Asia, especially in China -conf call

* Michael Kors - will look to acquire more standalone, artisan brands in the luxury footwear and accessories space -conf call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below