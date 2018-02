BRIEF-Michael Kors Holdings Q3 Earnings Per Share $1.42

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd:

* MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* RAISES FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 6.5% TO $1.44 BILLION

* ‍FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $4.66 BILLION​

* FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $1.11 BILLION AND $1.13 BILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.77

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.42

* AT DECEMBER 30, 2017, MICHAEL KORS OPERATED 848 RETAIL STORES

* EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE APPROXIMATELY 10.0% FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2018

* ‍FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE SALES FOR MICHAEL KORS ARE EXPECTED TO DECLINE IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS​

* “MICHAEL KORS BRAND CONTINUED TO MAKE PROGRESS ON RUNWAY 2020 INITIATIVES”

* INVENTORY AT END OF Q3 OF FISCAL 2017 WAS $586.2 MILLION; INVENTORY FOR MICHAEL KORS WAS DOWN 4.5% AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* ‍FOR FISCAL 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $4.40 TO $4.45​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.29, REVENUE VIEW $1.38 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.50 TO $0.55 FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59, REVENUE VIEW $1.14 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE APPROXIMATELY 18.0%​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.00, REVENUE VIEW $4.62 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍ADJ INCOME FROM OPERATIONS REFLECTED A $15.7 MILLION CONTRIBUTION FROM JIMMY CHOO​

* INVENTORY AT DEC 30, 2017 WAS $677.2 MILLION VERSUS INVENTORY AT END OF Q3 OF FISCAL 2017 WAS $586.2 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍MK RETAIL COMPARABLE SALES DECREASED 3.2%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: