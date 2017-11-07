FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Michael Kors to have 67 fewer promotional days in Q3 vs last yr
频道
专题
特朗普访韩期间以动武警告朝鲜 但同时也采取较和缓口气
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普访韩期间以动武警告朝鲜 但同时也采取较和缓口气
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 下午1点24分 / 更新于 14 小时前

BRIEF-Michael Kors to have 67 fewer promotional days in Q3 vs last yr

2 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd

* Michael Kors - Q2 women’s footwear global comparable sales saw double-digit growth -conf call

* Michael Kors - saw double-digit percent growth in Q2 women’s ready-to-wear global comparable sales -conf call

* Michael Kors - To launch campaign with Google to market its Access smart watches in the holiday season -conf call

* Michael Kors - saw increases in average unit retail across women’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear in Q2 -conf call

* Michael Kors - Q2 licensing revenue decreased 2.1 percent primarily due to declines in fashion watches and jewelry -conf call

* Michael Kors - expects sales decline in fashion watch category through 2H 2018 -conf call

* Michael Kors - Jimmy Choo will be incorporated into co’s results beginning November 1 -conf call

* Michael Kors CFO - “In the third quarter, we will be anniversary-ing the highest level of promotional activity in the prior year” -conf call

* Michael Kors CFO - new promotional strategy will result in 66 percent reduction in promotional days in co’s digital flagships, stores compared to prior year

* Michael Kors CFO - expect to have 67 fewer promotional days than last year in wholesale in Q3

* Michael Kors CFO - “We anticipate that sales will decrease more than our full year expectation of a low-teens decline”

* Michael Kors CFO - “(we expect Q3) wholesale gross margin will decline more than in previous quarters”

* Michael Kors - see opportunity to open additional Jimmy Choo stores, prominently in Europe and Asia - conf call Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below