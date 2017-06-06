FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月内
BRIEF-Michaels Cos Q1 earnings per share $0.38
2017年6月6日

BRIEF-Michaels Cos Q1 earnings per share $0.38

June 6 (Reuters) - Michaels Companies Inc:

* The Michaels Companies announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 sales $1.16 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.17 billion

* Q1 same store sales fell 1.2 percent

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.03 to $2.15

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Michaels Companies Inc says fiscal 2017 guidance updated in response to weakening canadian exchange rates

* Michaels Companies Inc sees for fiscal 2017 comparable store sales to be down 0.2% to up 1.3%, or flat to up 1.5% on a constant currency basis

* Michaels Companies -in 2017, to open 18 new stores, including 17 new Michaels stores and one new Pat Catan's store, and close 11 Aaron Brothers stores

* Michaels Companies Inc- our operational expectations for remainder of 2017 have not changed

* Sees 2017 total net sales growth of 2.2% to 3.7%, or 2.5% to 4.0% on a constant currency basis

* Michaels Companies Inc sees for fiscal 2017 capital expenditures to be between $125 million and $135 million

* Sees Q2 comparable store sales to decrease 0.5% to 1.5%, or be approximately flat to down 1.0% on a constant currency basis

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

