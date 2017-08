Aug 8 (Reuters) - Microbix Biosystems Inc

* Sales from agreement are expected to total $25 million, with approximately $10 million being new business​

* Agreement to supply existing long-term customer with increasing quantity of Microbix' viral antigen products over next 5 yrs

* Parties have option to extend term of supply agreement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)