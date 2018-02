Feb 14 (Reuters) - Microbix Biosystems Inc:

* MICROBIX REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER SALES

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 48 PERCENT TO C$2.886 MILLION

* TARGETING FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH TO CONTINUE OVER BALANCE OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR AND THROUGH FISCAL 2019