FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Microchip Q1 earnings per share $1.31
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点52分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Microchip Q1 earnings per share $1.31

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc:

* Microchip Technology announces record net sales and earnings for first quarter of fiscal year 2018

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.70 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $972.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $947.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share $1.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 net sales $1,001.3 million

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per diluted share 74 to 78 cents

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $1.33 to $1.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $963.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below