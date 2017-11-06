FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Microchip Technology posts Q2 earnings per share $1.41
2017年11月6日 / 晚上9点28分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Microchip Technology posts Q2 earnings per share $1.41

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc

* Microchip Technology announces record net sales and earnings for second quarter of fiscal year 2018

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.41 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.012 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.41

* Microchip Technology Inc sees Q3 GAAP ‍net sales $971.7 million to $1,012.1 million​

* Microchip Technology Inc sees Q3 GAAP ‍earnings per diluted share 73 cents to 81 cents​

* Microchip Technology Inc sees Q3 non-GAAP ‍earnings per diluted share $1.30 to $1.40​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $984.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

