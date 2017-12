BRIEF-Micron Technology Q1 Earnings Per Share $2.19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc:

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC., REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.45

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.19

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $6.8 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $6.41 BILLION

* - QTRLY RESULTS WERE DRIVEN BY DOUBLE-DIGIT SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN MOBILE, SERVER AND SSD APPLICATIONS

* MICRON TECHNOLOGY - OVERALL CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN OF 55.1 PERCENT FOR Q1 OF 2018 WAS HIGHER COMPARED TO 50.7 PERCENT FOR Q4 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: